Funeral to be held of Heysham explosion victim George Hinds, two
The funeral of two-year-old Heysham explosion victim George Hinds is taking place today.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:39 am
It will be a quiet church service followed by a cremation.
The funeral follows a special Paw Patrol promenade convoy tribute to George on Sunday, which was supported by hundreds of vehicles, with numerous local people lining the route to pay their respects.
George, aged two years and 10 months, died following an explosion at a house in Mallowdale Avenue on May 16.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.40am, where two houses had collapsed with serious damage to a third property.
Police have now launched a criminal investigation into the explosion.