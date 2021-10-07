Fundraising Lancaster variety show hosted by grateful parents of premature twins - here's how you can buy tickets

Parents Kira and Dan Tyrrell are hosting the show to be held in January in aid of Bay Hospitals Charity in gratitude for the care given to baby daughters Willow and Dakota, born in June last year.

The show will be compered by Baz Mills, singer with Lancaster band Massive Wagons and will see a host of artists take centre stage including Taiko Drummers, opera singer Gabby Dams, theatrical singer Scott Cartwright, pole artist Jess Raby and many more.

Kira and Dan run the Lancaster-based Tyrrell Muay Thai martial arts school and regularly support local causes.

Willow and Dakota

Kira said: “We always like to do some form of charity event, and the Neonatal Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary is the priority this year because they literally saved our girls’ lives. I was thinking about how to say thank you and then I had a dream about organising a show at the Grand Theatre.

“Our auditions went really well and we have a fantastic line-up of local talent starring in the show. We would love to see a full house and as much money as possible raised for this important cause.”

Earlier this year Kira and Dan contributed towards the purchase of a twin cot for Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit. Money was raised through an online fundraising event, inspired by the care Dakota and Willow received. The twins spent six weeks in hospital after being born prematurely due to pregnancy complications.

Kira, who works as a member of the operating theatre team at Westmorland General Hospital, said: “We had lots of friends, family, colleagues and strangers who were closely following our story and contributed and shared the fundraiser online. They knew how tough it had been and how the girls beat the odds.”

Royal Lancaster Infirmary Neonatal Unit Lead Jane Danson said: “We successfully trialled a twin cot and then bought one for the unit using money raised by Kira and Dan. Staff and parents have given very positive feedback about the cot.

“We would like to thank Kira and Dan for all their support – it is much appreciated.”

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Chair, Mike Thomas, said: “It is wonderful to see that Dakota and Willow are thriving following the care they received at RLI, and that Kira and Dan are doing so much to support the teams at the hospital. The twin cot is already making a huge difference for families being cared for in our Neonatal Unit, and the variety show in January will raise yet more money as well as bringing people together to highlight the work of Bay Hospitals Charity.”

Money raised by the event will fund the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.