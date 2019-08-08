Fund enabled Heysham film graduate to work in industry

Talented film and content maker Kieran Robson from Heysham has graduated with a 2:1 BA (Hons) in Film and Television Production.

Kieran has spent the last year of his degree travelling around the country gaining as much work experience as possible.

His recent trips to Colab Creations in Leicester and Redolution in Burscough were possible thanks to support from the University’s Student Opportunity Fund (SOF).

The fund offers financial support to students (such as accommodation and travel costs) so they can take part in activities enhancing their employability or transferable skills.

Kieran, 22, said:“It was fantastic to be able to do two stints of work experience in the last semester thanks to the SOF. I wanted to get some real industry experience to prove to myself that I could do it, before I start thinking about my career after graduation.

“I’ve had some really great feedback from both companies which has given me the confidence to know I can do a variety of roles and do them well which will help now I’m looking to start my career.”