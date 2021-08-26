Free family fun day and charity memorial match at Vale of Lune rugby pitch this Bank Holiday weekend

The fundraiser, which will be held at Vale of Lune rugby pitch, has been organised by Lancaster estate agent Matthew Kitchen and his best friend, Joshua Skivington. The pair are hoping lots of people will attend to enjoy the match and fun activities on offer, but to also raise money for five-year-old Arabella, who suffers from a rare condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC).

The condition affects joints, which can become permanently fixed in a bent or straightened position and the little girl is confined to a wheelchair.

Matthew, who works at Lancastrian Estates and is an ex-rugby player, said: "The memorial game is in memory of my dad Neal Kitchen. All monies raised on the day will be going towards Arabella’s fight to walk, which I have set up to help my cousin, William Green (Arabella's dad). Both Arabella and William, who live in Scotland, will be attending the game so people can see why we are raising money for them."

The charity rugby match takes place on Sunday

There will be some fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs, which have been kindly donated by local businesses such as The Royal Hotel and Bar Lancaster, The Wobbly Cobbler, Bay Travel and many more. In addition, a charity auction featuring signed sports memorabilia from Morecambe FC, Scotland Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, London Irish, Wigan Athletic will be on offer too.

The fundraiser is free to adults and children alike, but there will be plenty of bucket collections. Some of the crowd pleasers include a bouncy castle and plenty of food.

Matthew added: "It's going to be a really good event where friends and family can come together, watch a match, enjoy the fun activities on offer and all the while raise money for a good cause. There are no tickets and everyone is welcome to attend. Kick off is at 1pm and I would advise people to attend earlier so it's easier to park."

Anyone who cannot attend, but would like to donate towards Arabella's cause is asked to CLICK HERE