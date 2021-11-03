Preston's own Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff recently visited Buzz Bingo in Morecambe alongside former Liverpool FC star Jamie Redknapp and heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury.

It was thought they were in town to film a new episode for the Sky One comedy panel show A League of Their Own.

England cricket legend Flintoff, 43, posted: "Just three lads playing bingo in Morecambe.

"What a day me and @jamie.redknapp have had with the @gypsyking101, legend."

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Redknapp, 48, wrote: "Bingo and with the big man and champion of the world. Coming soon."

In a social media post shared by the bingo hall on Tuesday (November 2), the three pals can be seen singing American Pie by Don McLean following their game.

Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Tyson Fury (Credit: Instagram @jamie.redknapp)

"Just your average afternoon here at Buzz Bingo Morecambe," a spokesman added.

