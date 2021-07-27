Four arrested after further police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Lancaster

Police have been cracking down on anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre.

As we reported yesterday, Lancaster and Morecambe police have been highlighting the work they do in the district to combat anti-social behavior as part of a special campaign week.

Seven people were given dispersal orders on Saturday as a result of their bahviour towards other people.

And in a target of the city centre on Monday police made four arrests:

The police dispersal order zone around Lancaster city centre.

*Two women were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, after being witnessed by officers fighting in the city centre) and one of those also for failing to comply with the dispersal order

*One man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly

*One man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and for possession of a bladed article.

Ten other people were issued with Section 35 notices which direct them to leave the area for a specified amount of time.

Lancaster and Morecambe police have been highlighting the work they do in the district to combat anti-social behavior as part of a special campaign week.

The dispersal order zone includes much of the area bound by the one-way system, stretching from White Cross to castle Park, Cable Street and Dalton Square.

A Section 35 notice will be issued if it is suspected that the behaviour of a person in this area has contributed to or is likely to contribute to:

*Members of public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or

*The occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder, and

*That the PC or PCSO considers that giving a direction to the person is necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of the above

The dispersal power can be used to deal with any individual aged 10 or over.