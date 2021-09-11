Former Queen's Guide to the Sands' kind donation to Morecambe Lifeboat

Cedric was the Queens Guide to the Sands (1963 until 2019) and is a much loved friend of Morecambe RNLI.

Sadly, his wife, Mrs Olive Robinson passed away recently.

The very kind donations were raised by her friends and family at the funeral.

Former Queen's Guide to the Sands Cedric Robinson MBE gave a donation to Morecambe lifeboat after money was raised by friends and family at his wife's funeral.