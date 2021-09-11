Former Queen's Guide to the Sands' kind donation to Morecambe Lifeboat
Morecambe Lifeboat had the honour of accepting a donation from Cedric Robinson MBE and his family.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:55 am
Cedric was the Queens Guide to the Sands (1963 until 2019) and is a much loved friend of Morecambe RNLI.
Sadly, his wife, Mrs Olive Robinson passed away recently.
The very kind donations were raised by her friends and family at the funeral.
Everyone at Morecambe RNLI sent their love to Cedric and his family.