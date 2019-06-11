Former mayoress of Lancaster passes away, aged 82

A former mayoress of Lancaster has died eight months after her husband.

John and Marian Ball were mayor and mayoress in 1985/86.

He died in October aged 90 and she died on May 21 aged 82.

Born in South Wales, Mrs Ball trained to be a nurse and became director of nursing at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

After marrying in 1976 they ran a hotel in Morecambe and then a cafe and gift shop in Grange-over-Sands.

Mrs Ball’s funeral took place at Lancaster Crematorium on June 4.

Donations in her memory were given to Animal Care.