Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Lancaster and Morecambe establishments

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kokobento at 9 Common Garden Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 11

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Lancaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

• Rated 5: ENGIE Catering at Heysham 2 Power Station, Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham, Morecambe; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Ricky's Cantonese Restaurant at Rickys Cantonese Restaurant, 26 Slyne Road, Bolton Le Sands, Carnforth; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Miaitalia at Hawthorne House, Bye-Pass Road, Bolton Le Sands, Carnforth; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Mcdonalds Restaurant, Morecambe Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Dukes Theatre at Dukes Playhouse, Moor Lane, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on September 23

• Rated 5: Leighton Moss Cafe at Leighton Moss, Storrs Lane, Yealand Redmayne, Carnforth; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The Blossom Bird Coffee Shop at 9 Emesgate Lane, Silverdale, Carnforth; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Go Burrito at 1-7 Euston Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Holm Lancaster at 22 King Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Sharpe's FirstLight Trust at 63-65 Market Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on March 6 2018

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Sun Hotel at Sun Hotel, 63-65 Church Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Silverdale Hotel at Silverdale Hotel, Shore Road, Silverdale, Carnforth; rated on September 20

Takeaways