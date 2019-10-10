Flushed with success at Morecambe allotments

A community project is celebrating after being awarded £1872 to replace a compost toilet at their site.

Greenfingers Community Project, based at Daisy Bank Allotments in Smithy Lane, Heysham, applied for a National Lottery grant to replace the toilet at the site which was broken.

Secretary Dorothy Kirkley, 77, who spends a lot of time at the allotments, said: “We did have a compost toilet that broke and to replace it would cost over £2,000.I applied to the National Lottery and we got the grant.

“This has allowed us to buy a new, better toilet.Some people had to stop coming to the allotments as there was no toilet.The toilet had to be put together and one of the allotment holders built a wooden ramp up to it, so we have wheelchair access now.

“The allotment holders are relieved to get the money. We are all chuffed to bits and without the lottery money we would have to go elsewhere.

“We would like to thank the general public for making this possible by buying lottery tickets.

“We love it, it’s fantastic.”

“Because we are on a hill we would have loved to have a toilet at the top of the allotments and now we have one.”

Two years ago, the project applied to the Big Lottery Fund for a grant of £10,000 to pay for security fencing around the site.

The group had suffered a number of incidents of vandalism and new fencing helped to prevent this from continuing to happen.

The group of allotment holders was set up seven years ago on old cattle grazing land belonging to Lancaster City Council.

They now rent it from the council for a peppercorn rent of £1 a year.