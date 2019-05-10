Festival fundraiser in memory of Lancaster homeless man George Lowery

Proceeds of an after-party for Lancaster’s biggest music festival are destined for Lancaster’s homeless, it has been revealed.

The fundraiser party, which will take place on the Saturday night of Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival later this month, is a tribute to George Lowery, a well-loved homelesss man of Lancaster who passed away in the park in 2013.

In George’s honour, Highest Point After Party will take place at The Park, St Oswald Street in Lancaster, on Saturday May 18 from 10pm until 4am, and all profits will go to Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service.

This will be the third consecutive event of its kind, with the previous two events raising £1,000 each for LDHAS.

George Lowery slept under the stars in Williamson Park in Lancaster for the last five years of his life.

He told friends and those who brought him blankets and food in the colder months that he couldn’t think of a more beautiful or peaceful place to live.

George was sadly found dead by park staff in March 2013.

Organiser of the Highest Point After Party, Steven Dobson, said: “He was my friend.”

The after party is headlined by former Technics/DMC World mixing champion and one of the original Haçienda residents, Chad Jackson.

Also joining the line-up this year is the hugely talented Luksta and to complete this stellar DJ line-up is Bobby Ganoush. The resident DJs for this event are local lads Andy Stoddon, Andy D and Steven Dobson.

The party will be set up over two rooms, with the addition this year of a sound system and lighting in the bar area, where there will be a more chilled vibe with the music policy being Madchester style Indie, Motown, Funk, Northern Soul and some downtempo Balearic house grooves.

Highest Point After Party For The Homeless tickets can be purchased from The Park, The Independent Barbers, George Street.

You can also buy online from ticket partners Skiddle at http://skiddle.com/e/13462961