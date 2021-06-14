Festival beer tribute to much loved Morecambe musician Big Keith

Keith Ashcroft played at all the festivals, and was well known in the local area because he taught guitar at Promenade Music and local schools.

Keith’s son James Ashcroft, 32, said: “It is with a great honour that Morecambe Music Festival 2021 has chosen to name their Festival Beer after the late great Keith Ashcroft - ‘Keith Alecroft’.

“He would be absolutely in hysterics knowing that the Morecambe Music Festival beer was named after him.

The late musician Keith Ashcroft has had Morecambe Music Festival beer named after him.

“‘Keith Alecroft’ would have tickled him. I’d like to think he will be laughing about it somewhere.”

“The pump clip has managed to beautifully capture the spirit of Big Keith.

“I didn’t think it was possible to be more proud to be my Dad’s son!

James, who works for a software company in London but is based in Lancaster, said: “He played at both Lancaster and Morecambe Music Festivals, he did it every year.

“Keith came up here from Chorley and lived here for 30 years.

“He was in the bands 24/7 and Blue Juice, he taught at local schools and also taught at Promenade Music as well. He played guitar and bass guitar.

“He was very well known in the local area.

“He went on tour with Johnny Logan and was a session musician for Bewitched and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

“Fourteen years ago he turned professional, and music was all he ever did.

“He was 61 when he died on November 20, 2020.

“There were heavy Covid restrictions on the day of his funeral, only family and friends could attend.

“But there were 200-300 people on the promenade outside Promenade Music paying their respects on the day.

“He was one of those very, very rare people who no-one had a bad word to say about him.

“When I was a kid I used to go to More Music with him.

“At the age of four or five he bought me a Sony Walkman CD player and I had three CDs, Now that’s what I call Jazz and two CDs by Pat Metheny.

“We had a Pat Metheny song played at his funeral.

“Keith had five children, George and myself, and three girls, Vicky, Lydia and Eleanor.

“Both George and I both play guitar. Dad was the inspiration for both of us. He was a huge influence on us playing guitar.

“Eleanor also plays guitar and Lydia sings.

“It was almost impossible to not be involved in music.

“I will be going to Morecambe Music Festival and will try and organise all our family and friends to go.

“It’s really always a great atmosphere. Bru Wood and Stuart Michaels really do an incredible job of organising the festival.

“It will be back in force this year!”

Morecambe Music Festival founder Stuart Michaels said: “Keith performed at every festival for us and we feel it’s a fitting tribute to name this years festival ale after him.