Family-run bed and breakfast ranked the 'best' in Lancaster goes on sale

Perfectly located on Caton Road, Lancaster Townhouse, which overlooks the River Lune and is situated just a mile from the city centre, is currently on sale for a guide price of £340,000.

Marketed by estate agents Fleurets, the b&b offers six en-suite letting rooms along with a three-bedroom private accommodation area. The end terraced two and three storey property also offers a reception area, dining room (catering for 16 covers), kitchen, open plan utility and laundry area. The private accommodation includes its own lounge and dining room with its own private staircase leading to the three private en-suite bedrooms.

There is a patio to the front of the building and although there is no official onsite parking, there is parking to the front of the building and to the rear there is a free council-owned car park where there is generally ample space for all guests. In addition, there is also an enclosed rear yard capable of being used for private parking.

The Lancaster Townhouse, on Caton Road, is on the market for £340,000. Photo credit: Fleurets

A spokesman for Fleurets said: "The current owners have taken care to maintain the property, installing a new boiler in 2021 and regularly updating the furnishings. The fixtures and fitting that remain on the premises at the time of completion will be included in the sale of the property. Trade includes a good variety of business and leisure. With two universities close at hand there are students and parents visiting. As of July 2021, it is the highest rated B&B or hotel in Lancaster on Booking.com, is rated 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor and 4.7/5 on Google.

Lancaster Townhouse appeals to cyclists and walkers with guests generally visiting the wider area such as Morecambe and South Lakes.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only. To find out more or to arrange a viewing please contact Fleurets Manchester on 0161 683 5445.

One of the impressive bedrooms at the property. Photo by Fleurets