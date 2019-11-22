Family of brave Heysham woman to appear on Channel 4 documentary

A family from Heysham feature in a Channel 4 documentary which airs next month.

Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids will air on Monday December 2 at 10pm.

It features the family of Sarah Melville, who featured in the Visitor shortly before passing away from cancer last year.

Sarah, 27, fundraised for her own funeral after being diagnosed with a rare sarcoma. Sarah had already survived a life-threatening bout of meningitis which left her needing her legs and an arm amputated.

Former Mossgate Primary School and Heysham High pupil Sarah was initially diagnosed with a rare cancer, synovial sarcoma, in her foot in December 2012.

She had previously worked in McColl’s convenience store in Oxcliffe Road, Heysham.