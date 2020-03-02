Emmerdale and Hollyoaks stars to appear at second Reece Holt Cup at Morecambe FC's Globe Arena

Soap stars and ex-footballers are to grace Morecambe FC's Globe Arena in May as part of the second annual Reece Holt Cup.

The family of Reece - who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 13 after a long battle with cancer - has announced the event following the massive success of last year's day, which raised around £10,000 for the Team Reece charity.

Chris and Dave Holt with the match officials before the Reece Holt Memorial Cup match. Photo by Chris Brown Photography.

And this year's event is set to feature an array of soap stars and ex-footballers.

A celebrity XI, provided by the Once Upon a Smile bereavement charity, will include Danny Miller and Jay Kontzle from Emmerdale and Daniel Jillings from Hollyoaks as well as Radio 1 DJ Cel Spellman and Lloyd Griffiths of Soccer AM.

The Team Reece line-up will feature Reece's dad Chris, uncle Dave, Morecambe DJ Matt Thiss and ex-Morecambe FC player Craig Stanley.More celebrities and former footballers are due to be announced in the coming months.

Dave Holt, who is organising the occasion, said: “I started the Reece Holt Cup last year after the tragic passing of my nephew Reece as a way to create a lasting legacy for him whilst raising money and spreading awareness of his fantastic charity, Team Reece.

Reece Holt.

"The game itself was played by local lads, mainly my friends who have helped me, my brother Chris (Reece's dad) and my family through some very tough times and it was a huge success and we managed to raise around £10,000 for Team Reece.

"This year after a lot of hard work we’ve gone bigger and better and managed through the help of my good friend Kieran Murphy to get a celebrity side full of soap stars, actors, etc and ex professionals to play against.

"The celebrity team play for no fee but raise money for Once Upon a Smile, a bereavement charity set up by Daniel Jillings (Hollyoaks/Doctors) and Danny Miller (Emmerdale) and it’s a fantastic charity doing great work and we are very happy and honoured to have them come play and create a great partnership with Team Reece.

"There will also be pre-match entertainment and a half-time fire show as well as kids' face painting and glitter stations available.

Pictured with The Reece Holt Cup trophy at UOAS head quarters are, from left, Kieran Murphy (Ambassador for The Reece Holt Cup), Daniel Jillings (co-founder of Once Upon A Smile) and Dave Holt (Reece's uncle and founder of The Reece Holt Cup).

"Every single penny we raise will go to the charities and we hope as many of you as possible can come down to enjoy the day and even see a local celebrity like Matt Thiss put one over the stars and ex pros!”

Reece's mum Rachel O'Neil said: "We are looking forward to an amazing event in Reece’s memory and bringing something different to our community.

"Teaming up with Once Upon a Smile is a perfect way to do that as they help support bereaved children especially siblings like Reece’s brother Callum.

"Reece would have loved this idea and I hope the community do too and join us in what will be a fabulous fun day to raise money and help many more children like Reece and his brother Callum."

Reece with his dad Chris.

The match is to be held on Saturday May 2, kick-off 2pm. Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children under 16, or a family ticket for two adults and two children is £10.

Tickets are on sale now from the Globe Arena (cash only), or online via Skiddle or by contacting Team Reece Children's Cancer and Brain Tumour Charity on Facebook.