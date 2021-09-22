Donation from Team Reece charity helps brighten up Lancaster hospital's children's department

Rachel O'Neil (second left) with some of the Team Reece and RLI staff and the wall art.

The sticker collections have been donated by Team Reece, the charity set up by Overton schoolboy Reece Holt before he passed away after battling brain cancer.

His mum Rachel O'Neil has now delivered the wall art to staff at the RLI's children's outpatient department.

She said: "It can be an overwhelming experience for children visiting hospital and making areas fun and welcoming goes a long way to reduce anxiety for children.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

"We are privileged to be able to help make a difference for children in our community."

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.

Some of the wall art in place in the RLI children's outpatient department.