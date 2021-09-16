Dog blood donors urgently needed in Lancaster and Morecambe - here's how to check if your pet can help

Bay Vets in Bowerham Road, Lancaster, is running a blood donation session on Sunday, September 26th and happy, confident dogs are needed to come along and help.

Pet Blood Bank UK works to save the lives of dogs in need – and has put out a desperate appeal for more blood donations. Following a break due to the pandemic, this is the first time the charity has been able to return to the area and so urgently needs dogs to donate to keep blood stocks healthy.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs. Dogs in Lancaster, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

Donor dog Roxy always happy to help

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people,

and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood

Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being

The pet blood bank team in the donation room

a lifesaver.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30% of dogs having this

blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging, particularly during the pandemic. Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are

more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, dobermanns, flat coated retrievers, greyhounds, lurchers, boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and weimaraners.

If you are interested in registering your dog to become a lifesaver or would like to book an appointment for the donation session at Bay Vets on September 26th, please visit