‘Diffcult decision’ to cancel Morecambe Bloomers awards evening

This year’s Morecambe in Bloom presentation night has been cancelled, the town council has announced.

A spokesman said the council deeply regretted the cancellation of the 2020 annual event and referred to a variety of reasons.

The spokesman said: “We know that each year competition winners look forward to a presentation evening, always a major event in the town.

“So it is with particular regret that the town council has had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

“For a variety of reasons this year’s completion has been a challenging one and we apologise to the competition winners for the disappointment at not formally celebrating their achievements this year.

“Members reluctantly decided not to go ahead with the presentation evening this year, but have now established an Environmental Committee whose responsibilities will include the Morecambe in Bloom competition and the presentation evening.

“Individuals and organisations involved have had the reasons explained to them and have been disappointed, but have accepted them.”