Determined Lancaster man aka 'Forrest Gump' has run 1,000 days in a row ....and has no intention of stopping!

For the super-fit 33-year-old has been running every day since January 1st, 2019, and on Sunday he celebrated his 1,000th run by pounding the streets of Manchester to complete the city's 10k.

Incredibly, since Michael, who works as a CCTV operator at Parksafe in Lancaster, laced his trainers and began his challenge, he has lost four stone in weight to get healthier.

To date, the former pupil of Carnforth High School has run 4,280 miles over the past two-and-a-half years, raising thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes. And his hobby is proving quite costly as he is already on his eleventh pair of trainers!

Michael Roy just can't stop running!

Speaking about his progress, Michael said: "My original weight before I started running was 16 stone and three pounds - I’m now four stones lighter. This has given me more confidence in my everyday life and given me the belief that I can take on lots more challenges.

"Basically, I couldn't imagine a day without running. I run most of the time on Morecambe Promenade. I love being out here. I have even bumped into boxer Tyson Fury a couple times."

He added: "Since taking up running and losing the weight it has given me a whole new lease of life and I have met some fantastic and inspirational people who have become life-long friends, including my good friend Adam Irvin who was treated at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and who now is a cancer survivor. I felt honoured to be running my 1,000th day challenge for The Christie who helped Adam back to full health."

Michael went onto say: "I enjoy running so much and I will continue pounding the streets of Lancaster and Morecambe for as long as I can, although I am getting through lots of pairs of trainers!"

Running man Michael Roy