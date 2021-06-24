Delight as Butterfly House and Mini Zoo reopen at Lancaster's top visitor attraction for the first time since pandemic

The doors opened to the public on Monday and the last 15 months have been spent wisely, caring for the inhabitants of the zoo as well as making improvements to the facilities.

Many staff were originally redeployed to focus on Lancaster City Council’s pandemic response, supporting the local communities by making welfare calls, visiting residents, and assisting with cooking and distributing meals to those in need.

The zoo keepers and grounds staff who did remain on site have been working hard behind the scenes. In addition to general maintenance, work has been carried out to expand the aviary, which is now home to Java Sparrows, and a new small mammal enclosure has been created. Improvements have been made to the mini-beast cave, and there is even more work in the pipeline, including a new guinea pig enclosure.

A youngster enjoys watching the butterflies

The Butterfly House and Mini Zoo are open daily from 10am-4pm, with last admission at 3-15pm.

Following the Government’s decision to temporarily reduce the rate of VAT to 5%, Williamson Park has decided to pass the savings on to customers so entry fees to the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo have been reduced. Adult tickets cost just £3.50, Concession/Student £3, Child £2.50, Family of Four £11, Family of Six £15.

Coun. Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environment services, said: “It has been a long time coming, but the city council is delighted to be able to welcome the public back through the doors of the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo at Lancaster’s iconic Williamson Park.

“Staff have been working incredibly hard over the last year to ensure the animals receive the best possible care, and there are some exciting improvements for people to enjoy.”

