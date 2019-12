A cyclist was taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries following a collision with a car in Morecambe.

Two fire crews from Morecambe were called to the incident in Oxcliffe Road, Heaton with Oxcliffe, at around 7.40pm on Sunday December 29.

They assisted paramedics at the scene, using a longboard to transfer the injured cyclist to an ambulance.

The cyclist was then taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.