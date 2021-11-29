Crowds enjoy festive event in Bare

Father Christmas in his sleigh at Christmas on the Crescent in Bare. Picture by Andy Slack, Beyond Radio.

Christmas on the Crescent was a successful and popular day of live music, stalls, and appearances by Beyond Radio and Father Christmas himself!

Events on Saturday November 27 centred around Princes Crescent and the Dog and Partridge pub car park, and were organised by Bare Community Association, supported by Morecambe Town Council.

The afternoon ended with a procession through the village led by the Baybeat Band and Father Christmas in his sleigh.

Baybeat Band performed for the crowds at Christmas on the Crescent. Picture by Andy Slack, Beyond Radio.

Victorian Carol Singers sang Christmas carols on Princes Crescent for 'Christmas on the Crescent'. Picture by Andy Slack, Beyond Radio.