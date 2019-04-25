Cross Bay walk to help towards sculpture repairs

Repairs to the Venus and Cupid sculpture currently in the Arndale Centre in Morecambe are almost finished.

However the Venus and Cupid Arts Trust which is undertaking the repairs are still raising money for the costs and will be running one of the first of the 2019 Cross Bay Walks from Arnside on the morning of May 12.

Tickets are £5-£12 with discounts for children, booking in advance and three or more people booking together.

Book online, by phone or post - details on www.venusandcupidartstrust.org/events/ .

Venus and Cupid Arts Trust took the sculpture over in 2015.

They now have responsibility for the sculpture’s maintenance, repairs and insurance.