Covid cases on rise in Lancaster, but infection rate remains lower than England average

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

A total of 22,550 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lancaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 22,463 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Lancaster now stands at 15,224 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,839.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lancaster.

The dashboard shows 337 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – up from 336 on Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 20,501 deaths recorded across the north west.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lancaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Lancaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 103,061 people had received both jabs by December 6 (Monday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.