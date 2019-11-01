Countywide support for victims of domestic violence following creation of new partnership - Lancashire Refuges

Fylde Coast Women’s Aid has become part of a new partnership to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse, countywide.

The group is associated with Lancashire Refuges, which is made up of other support centres across Lancashire.

These include: Progress Housing Group’s South Ribble Women’s Refuge; Chorley Women’s Refuge; West Lancashire Women’s Refuge at The Liberty Centre, and lead provider, SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services.

Lancashire Refuges, launched in September, offers emergency safe accommodation and specialist support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse using a single point of access to accept referrals from across Lancashire 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a dedicated referral helpline - 0300 303 3581.

The support includes temporary emergency accommodation, including Jane’s Place; the only complex needs Recovery Refuge in the North West.

Specialist domestic abuse support staff are trained to deliver tailored support to all victims and survivors including those from BAME and LGBTQI communities, children and young people, those with additional complex needs, those with additional mobility, sensory, physical and learning needs and male victims.

Lancashire Refuges can accommodate larger families through safe house provisions and can also assist in accommodating pets via established pet foster services and employees at The Calico Group.

For more information about Lancashire Refuges, visit www.lancashirerefuges.org.uk