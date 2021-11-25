Countdown to CancerCare's Lancaster Santa Dash - these are some of the inspiring people taking part

Organisers have been delighted with the number of sign-ups for the return of the event, which has been on ice since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than 100 people have already registered for the one-mile fun run and longer 5k and 10k races.

Taking part for the first time will be the Clark family who live and work at The Royal pub and restaurant in Heysham. Alasdair (dad), Kellie (mum) eight-year-old Arthur, Rose (six), Angus (four) and nine-month-old Dorothy, have the chosen Santa Dash for their first ever family challenge.

Kellie is a keen runner and charity fundraiser and it is her dream to complete 70 marathons before the age of 70! Her quest has already seen her raise £9,000 for local charities and when the London Marathon was cancelled during the lockdown, Kellie completed her own version doing laps around the pub beer garden dressed as a pint of ale.

The Clarks are excited to take part in the Santa Dash on Sunday

Kellie said: “I do these crazy challenges to set a good example for my children. I want them to be active and I need to be fit and healthy to chase them around!"

Tomasz Gonet from Lancaster is a Santa Dash veteran who won the 5k race in 2019 and this year he will be running the race wearing a 10kg vest in an attempt to reflect battle someone with cancer goes through.

People wanting to take part do not have to pre-register and can sign up before the race, which begins at 1-30pm. The family raising the most sponsorship money will be invited to throw the switch on the Lancaster BID Christmas lights later that day.

For more information please click on https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/santa-dash-on-tour-2021