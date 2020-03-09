Coronavirus panic-buying in Lancaster and Morecambe leads to toilet roll shortages in Aldi, Asda and Home Bargains

The shelves are bare in several supermarkets in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as people purchase multiple packs of loo roll.

Home Bargains in Westgate, Aldi in Morecambe Road and Asda in Ovangle Road have all run out, or are running extremely low, however there is still stock available in Lidl and Sainsburys, a quick drive around the supermarkets has revealed.

The toilet roll shelves in Home Bargains.

We spotted shoppers leaving supermarkets on Monday March 9 with two or more multi-pack toilet rolls, as one woman could be heard saying: "They're panic buying, it's stupid.

"What about those who just want to buy some loo rolls in their weekly shop?"

It is thought that people are stockpiling toilet roll and paracetamol in case they need to self-isolate with coronavirus.

There were 319 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK on Monday, March 9, 34 of which have been recorded in the North West.

The loo roll situation in Lidl, Westgate.

Four people are known to have died in the UK.

Washing your hands with soap and water is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile hymn books have been banned at services for Roman Catholics in Lancashire amid efforts to protect against coronavirus.

The BBC has reported that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lancaster is also stopping congregations from drinking wine from altar chalices and shaking hands during mass.

There's none left in Asda, Ovangle Road.

Bishop of Lancaster Paul Swarbrick is also emptying holy water stoups in which worshippers dip their hands before making the sign of the cross as they enter church.

The bishop said the measures would remain in place until March 21, according to the BBC.

Sainsburys in Lancaster Road has some though...