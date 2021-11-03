Community event at Lancaster train station to celebrate 175 years of railways

Come along to the community rail event at Lancaster railway station, Platform 3, today between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

In September of the same year the Kendal and Windermere Railway opened the first section of their line from Oxenholme to Kendal.

The 175 committees and Community Rail Partnerships have held a series of well-supported community events along the Furness line during the summer to celebrate the 175th anniversary.

*Find out how railways started in Cumbria (lots of historical photos available to look at and books to peruse or buy)

*Celebrate the engagement by local pupils – sharing their artwork – Dallas Road Primary School

*Welcome and engage young students in the importance of the railway for the future (sustainable transport and information on rail as a career option)

*Come and meet young people working in the rail industry

*The importance of safety on the railways and also how a railway steam engine fell down a hole in 1892 and it is still there

*A series of leaflets directing you to walks from stations along Cumbria’s lines