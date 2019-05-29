Comedian Jack Dee to perform at Lancaster Grand

Comedian Jack Dee is coming to Lancaster Grand.

Tickets cost £21 and go on sale from 9am tomorrow, Thursday, morning for the event, which is on Wednesday October 30 and is part of the Jack Dee: Off the Telly tour.

Due to the high demand the theatre is expecting on this show, some of the tickets will be held for sale through the box office only. Call 01524 64695.

Jack Dee, 57, is an English stand-up comedian, actor, presenter and writer known for his sarcasm, irony and deadpan humour.

He is well known for writing and starring in the sitcom Lead Balloon and hosting the panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

His most recent TV performace came in TV sitcom Bad Move.

His numerous UK television appearances include being a team captain on Shooting Stars and hosting Jack Dee: Live at the Apollo, which was nominated for a BAFTA in 2006.

He also presented The Jack Dee Show, Jack Dee’s Saturday Night and Jack Dee’s Happy Hour. He won Celebrity Big Brother 1 in 2001.

Dee’s first public act was an open mic gig in 1988. He toiled away on the circuit with little success, while holding down menial kitchen jobs.

Disillusioned with his lack of progress, he was ready to quit when he took to the stage with a grumpy, ‘couldn’t care less attiude’ which, to his surprised, won over the audience. In that moment he found his voice – and a career.

Things took off in 1991, when he won the British Comedy Award for best stage newcomer as well as a Perrier Award nomination.

His list of awards to date include two at the 1995 British Comedy Awards, three British Advertising awards for his infamous ‘widget’ John Smith Bitter commercials in 1997, and the best stand-up gong at the 1997 British Comedy Awards.