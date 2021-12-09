Charity fundraiser Speedo Mick urges people to support his cause as he braves winter weather in Morecambe

Dressed in his trademark Everton swimming trunks and hat, Mick - Michael Cullen - has been walking across the north of England for his latest charity venture - a 2,000 mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland.

As well as raising funds he has been looking for charities and good causes to give up to £250,000 to along the way through his charity, the SpeedoMick Foundation.

Mick is currently on the last leg of his 'stomp' before finishing in Liverpool on December 17.

Speedo Mick at the Eric Morecambe statue on Wednesday.

And after arriving in Morecambe from Carnforth yesterday en route to Lancaster and Garstang, Mick braved the torrential rain and howling winds to visit the Stone Jetty and the Eric Morecambe statue to speak about his cause.

He said: "I am absolutely soaked through, I have puddles in my boots, it's freezing and the rain is like ice but I am still in my knickers.

"Just imagine having to be in this weather every day and night if you are homeless.

"I am trying to raise some funds to get people in for the winter."

Mick followed up with a quick rendition of Bring Me Sunshine, and was serenaded by car horns supporting him as he made his way along the prom.

Last week Mick asked Tyson Fury to join him for a fight when he visits Morecambe, but unfortunately the heavyweight champion, who lives in the town with his wife and family, was away from the region this week.

He added: “The reason I’m doing the tour is to give back to the people and the communities who have supported me in the past.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge strain on the finances of so many worthy charities and shone a light on how difficult life can be for a lot of young people in this country, whether because of a lack of food, money or opportunities. So I’ll do anything I can to help.

Dorrian Spencer shared this photo of Mick taken near Kendal.

“Homelessness, mental health and disadvantaged young people are issues very close to my own heart as I’ve been through those struggles and I know how hard it is to come out the other side.

“In my life, I’ve been in some dark, lonely, hopeless places and for me, one the most rewarding parts of my fundraising has been to help people who are facing what I have faced."

You can donate to Mick's charity online here.

Speedo Mick with members of the Naked Ramblers who joined him for part of his walk on Tuesday, pictured at Mossdale Services on the A6. Photo: Ellie Arundel

Speedo Mick on the Stone Jetty on Wednesday.