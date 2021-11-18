Change the world for the better and join the giving revolution with Lancaster design agency's Advent of Change calendars

Advent of Change is a non-profit organisation with a mission to make the world a more fair, equal and sustainable place by creating beautiful products and raise awareness for multiple charities with one single purchase.

The product designs by Utter Creatives include calendars, candles and crackers containing celebrity "best bad jokes".

Dee, the head creative at Utter Creatives, and Kristina who founded Advent of Change started working together on the calendar in 2020. Since then, Advent of Change products have raised a record amount of £235,000. This year, the calendar is hoping to surpass that target in order to raise money and awareness for the 48 charities in their repertory.

Both Dee, Utter Creatives and Advent of Change hope that this year’s product launch is just as successful as the design from last year

Creative Director Dee Darcy said: “it’s been a highlight for us, and amazing to see my agency’s work appear so prominently on the high street. This year’s products have already been featured in Hello and Grazia magazine, so we are getting lots of coverage, and are well on the way to smashing last year's target.

"Each Advent calendar has 24 doors, which reveal a recipient charity upon opening and tells you how your money will be used to help that charity. The idea behind the calendar is that it

will brighten up your Christmas countdown by giving you the satisfaction that you have helped change the world with it’s purchase.

"The Charity Advent Calendar has experienced overwhelming success being a John Lewis best-seller, it also received an award from the Prime Minister and glowing support from Sir

Richard Branson. Advent of Change have released a series of Advent Calendars and products."

The designs that can be seen across their products and packaging are hand illustrated with stars to attune with the essence of brightening your countdown and of course with

Christmas.

Utter Creatives said: “Its been amazing to have been involved in this project for the second year running and [Advent of Change] are already smashing their sales target.”

Kristina Salceanau, who founded Advent of Change in 2018, started the project alongside her full-time job. She remarks: "Dee has been able to seamlessly transition her style between our products, whilst still being distinctively Advent of Change, as well as creating innovative concepts, spanning premium looks, to fun, engaging children's items.”

