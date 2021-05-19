Chance to perform in fundraising Lancaster variety show hosted by grateful mum and dad

Willow and Dakota.

Parents Kira and Dan Tyrrell are hosting the show at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre to thank the hospital for the care given to baby daughters Willow and Dakota, born in June 2020.

Kira, who works as a member of the operating theatre team at Westmorland General Hospital, said: “Because of the complications in the pregnancy Willow and Dakota were given a 50/50 chance of survival.

“I was seeing my consultant every two weeks, and they came along eight weeks early when I had to have an emergency caesarean.

Dakota being cared for in hospital after being born eight weeks early.

“Willow was born first and was very poorly, and Dakota was in an even worse condition and they both had to be resuscitated. They’re very lucky to be alive.”

After six weeks in hospital, the twins were able to go home and are now in perfect health.

Kira said: “They’re amazing and we love them to pieces.”

The idea to organise a variety show came to Kira in a dream. Kira and Dan run the Lancaster-based Tyrrell Muay Thai martial arts school, and regularly support local causes.

Willow being cared for in hospital after being born eight weeks early.

Kira said: “We always like to do some form of charity event, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary is the priority this year because they literally saved our girls’ lives.

“I was thinking about how to say thank you, and then I had a dream about organising a show at the Grand Theatre.”

Kira and Dan are now searching for individuals and groups who would like to be part of the show, and are holding auditions at the martial arts school in June.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) chief nurse and deputy chief executive Sue Smith said: “It’s fabulous to see such a lovely community event being planned to celebrate the care that Willow and Dakota received.

“We’re very grateful for everything Kira and Dan are doing to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Lancaster and hope they find some brilliant performers for this event.”

Funds raised at the event will go to Bay Hospitals Charity, which funds the latest equipment for UHMBT to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Auditions take place on June 19 and 20. To apply to be part of the event, email [email protected]