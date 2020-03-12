Celebrations in Slyne-with-Hest as new church hall opens

An evening of celebration took place to mark the official opening of the new Slyne-with-Hest Church Hall.

The opening was performed by Dr John Dyer, a senior member of St Luke’s Anglican Church, who represented the ‘wisdom and experience of age’ and Lucas from Hest Bank United Reformed Church who represented the ‘energy and enthusiasm of youth’.

The celebration marked the culmination of a year-long project which began with the demolition of the old church hall in February 2019 and events are already filling up the new hall’s diary – including a Praise Weekend this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Both St Luke’s Anglican Church and Hest Bank United Reformed Church have contributed to the creation of the new hall. The congregations of both churches have also provided support to the project.

The hall will be run by the trustees of a charity and will benefit the two churches involved in its construction, as well as the wider community. The churches are excited by the many opportunities the hall will bring to further their mission and ministry.

Rev Susan Seed, Rector of The United Benefice of Slyne with Hest and Halton with Aughton, welcomed a new chapter of local church life, saying: “The hall is already being used for the churches existing groups for young people, including Sunday School, the ‘Shining Stars’ pre-school group and the ‘Urban Saints’ youth group.

“The Licensed Lay minister of St Luke’s also gives pastoral support to young people through the table tennis club he is involved with. And on March 14 and 15 a ‘Praise weekend’ is planned with Greg Leavers, the well-known worship and youth leader who will be bringing a team to lead events including ‘Pizza and Praise’ and Cafe Church.

“It is hoped the Praise Weekend will be the first of many ‘mission-type’ events that will now be possible because of the new church hall. For older residents in the village there is also a weekly ‘Body and Soul’ exercise group and a monthly ‘Agape’ meal for people who live alone.

“We recognise that there are many people in the village who suffer from loneliness and isolation, so efforts are being made to reach out to them. We are also opening the hall on a Thursday morning for people to drop in for a ‘cuppa and chat’.”

Meanwhile, parents from the primary school can call in after dropping off their children and representatives from both churches are available to give pastoral support and to talk about baptisms and weddings.

All these initiatives are run jointly by the churches who work very closely together. During Lent there are also Lent lunches every Tuesday, providing another opportunity for people to enjoy fellowship together.

The new facility is a vibrant hub for the local community and there are also many bookings lined up by community group, from exercise classes to art groups and from a choir to children’s parties.

But alongside all this activity both churches are keen the hall should be distinctive as a church hall. It is clearly a church building with a cross in the entrance hall and literature advertising church activities is available.

Rev Seed added: “The vision is that the new hall will be a Christian presence in the village; a place which is both a centre for parish activities and a place where community and church come together, with people getting to know one another and giving witness to faith in Christ.”