Cedric Robinson book signing at Morecambe sight loss cafe

Sight loss café Brew Me Sunshine is inviting people to attend a special event to celebrate the life’s work of retired Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Cedric Robinson MBE.

Cedric will be appearing together with author Lindsay Sutton at Galloway’s Brew Me Sunshine café on Tuesday October 1 from 1-4pm for a special book signing.

Lindsay’s book Sands of Time’ explores themes around Morecambe Bay, climate change and Cedric’s life on the Sands.

For more information please contact Galloway’s on 01772 744148.