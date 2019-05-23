Carnforth town councillor to retire after 31 years’ service

Councillor Bob Roe has retired from Carnforth Town Council after 31 years of service to the town.

It all started with him raising a matter with the late councillor Edna Jones, who told him to stand for the council if he felt so strongly about it – so he did!

During his association with the town council he has served as Town Mayor on three occasions.

During local government re-organisation in 1974, Bob worked tirelessly to retain the town’s assets (then knowns as Carnforth Urban District) including Carnforth Civic Hall, the allotments and the Council offices.

During a spell as a councillor for Carnforth Town Council and Lancaster City Council, Bob also managed to secure the return of the war memorial and gardens to the town, where they have remained ever since.

There have been many memorable moments in the last 30 years but two that really stand out are accompanying the late councillor Pat Wooff, then Town Mayor, to Buckingham Palace and meeting the Queen and, more recently, leading last year’s Remembrace Sunday parade, as Town Mayor, for the 100 years commemoration of the end of the First World War which, depsite the weather, was the town’s biggest and best attended ceremony.

Bob has worked with many excellent councillors and town clerks in his time on the town council and feels that the current incumbents have the skills, experience and committment to take the town forward into a bright future.