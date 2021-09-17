Carnforth councillor resigns from position on city and town councils

John Reynolds pictured at an event promoting electric vehicle charging while cabinet member for planning, transport and car parking on Lancaster City Council last year. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

His shock resignation from both Lancaster City and Carnforth Town Councils took effect on Wednesday (September 15).

He was elected to the city council for Carnforth and Millhead, representing Labour, at a by-election in 2016 and topped the poll in both the city and town elections in 2019.

He served on the city council's cabinet for two years.

However, he resigned from the Labour Party last September to become an Independent councillor.

John, who lives at Crag Bank, is manager of Booth's Ulverston store.

Carnforth and Millhead have two other city councillors - Mel Guilding and Peter Yates, both Conservatives.