CancerCare's Santa Dash returns to Lancaster for first time since the pandemic

CancerCare Santa Dash in Lancaster on Sunday.

Sunday saw the return of the charity’s Santa Dash to the city for the first time since the Covid pandemic struck last year.

Storm Arwen, which battered the county with gale force winds, meant organisers were forced to change the usual Morecambe-bound route of the 10K and 5K races and plot a new course in opposite direction towards Caton.

Despite the wintry conditions, 130 people dressed in a variety of festive costumes took part in the city centre fun run and the 5K race (sadly the 10K race was cancelled) with everyone glad of a reason to get moving and keep warm.

Organiser Kat Michaels said: “It wonderful to see so many colourful Santas racing around the city centre again.

"There was a special Christmas atmosphere and it was lovely to see all the passers-by getting involved and cheering on the runners.

"We all really missed being able to hold the Santa Dash in Lancaster last year and I would like to thank everyone who braved the cold, FGH Security, Lancaster BID, R Leisure Hire and the dozens of volunteers who gave up their time to make it such a success.”

The charity is holding a Santa Dash along Morecambe Prom for the first time ever on Sunday December 19.