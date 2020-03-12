Cancer charity chosen by Lancaster vets

A Lancaster vets has chosen Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its 2020 ‘people’ charity of the year.

Lanes Vets, which has surgeries in Garstang, Lancaster and Poulton-le-Fylde, supports two charities annually – one that works to help people and another that helps animals.

The Lanes Vets Garstang team, from the left, Fiona, Gin, Carol, Sophie, Lucy D, Lucy S, Liv, Kelly, Paige, Lauren, Pete, Justyna, Jess and Claire.

Kelly Lowick, practice manager for Garstang and Cottam, said: “We have a number of staff members, who either directly themselves or through their families, have had recent treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

“Through this, they have received support from Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is why we have made it our people charity of the year. Our animal charity is Money for Madagascar, which fundraises to protect the rainforest there.”

Now the practice’s 80 staff, made up of 23 vets,32 veterinary nurses and a 25-strong admin team, are putting together a fundraising calendar of events, which will include a summer social, a stand at August’s Garstang Show and taking part in Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea Festival in September among other activities.

Lanes Vets looks after the health of both pets and farm animals.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units.

Visit www.rosemere.org.uk.