Bridge players raise vital funds for Lancaster cancer charity

Organiser Liz Dean.

The CancerCare Bridge Tournament has been running for an incredible 27 years, over which time it has raised more than £64,000 for the charity, which provides free professional therapy for people affected by cancer or bereavement.

This year’s tournament took place online due to the Covid pandemic, but the players adapted well to the new technology and the amount raised was only £500 less than the previous year.

Organiser Liz Dean said: “I cannot express my gratitude to everyone who went to such great lengths to make sure that the competition was possible in this year of lockdown. It’s a wonderful tribute to the generosity of our loyal supporters.”