Brew Me Sunshine cafe in Morecambe wins a social enterprise award

Joseph Gardiner, volunteer lead at Galloway’s, and Claire Lloyd, cafe manager, with the award.

Brew Me Sunshine, based in Victoria Street, Morecambe, has been named Work or Training Social Enterprise of the Year.

The cafe also operates as a support centre for blind and partially sighted people and recording studio with sight loss charity Galloway’s, as well as a community hub and office rental space.

As part of its social enterprise work, Brew Me Sunshine has been working with youth charities such as The Prince’s Trust and local colleges to support volunteers, often with complex needs, to gain new skills and training.

The cafe has also made a commitment to develop its staff, offering them management and leadership training.

Joseph Gardiner, former Brew Me Sunshine cafe manager and now volunteer lead at Galloway’s, said: “To be recognised by such a prestigious organisation as Selnet means so much to us.

“It has been really rewarding to see our volunteers overcome challenges to develop their confidence and skills through our training programmes.

“And it has been even greater to see one of those volunteers, Jaymie Armstrong, join as a member of staff and also get a well-deserved nomination in the Volunteer of the Year category.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and we are much more than a cafe that serves coffee and cakes.

“Working closely with sight loss charity Galloway’s, we continue to be a safe and accessible space for some of the most isolated and vulnerable people in the community.

“So please come and visit us for a brew and a cake and we will give you a warm welcome.”

Liz Tapner MBE, CEO of Selnet, said: “It has been inspiring and a great pleasure to hear about the excellent work everyone has been doing over the past year. The quality of nominations in this category was so strong. Congratulations to the winners, Brew Me Sunshine, who stood out for their commitment to both their customers and service users. This award is well-deserved.”

Brew Me Sunshine was also shortlisted in the Small Social Enterprise of the Year category at the awards, which were held at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley.