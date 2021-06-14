Brave trio take on Lake District Ultra Challenge for Lancaster hospice

Amy Baron.

Elizabeth Adams and Lynne Humphreys have both done the Kendal 2 Barrow route previously but wanted to try a bigger challenge and decided the first Lake District Ultra Challenge was a great choice, along with Amy Baron.

The amount of training they will take on is considerable to get them ready to take on hills, passes, trails forests and nature reserves ready for this two-day challenge.

Lynne said: "I signed up for the Lake District Challenge and asked Liz if she wanted to join me, who then invited Amy who was also really keen to take part.

Elizabeth Adams and Lynne Humphreys.

Liz, Amy and I are determined to make this an experience that we'll never forget that will also raise money to support the local community.

"Amy lost her nan who had been in St John's for a short period, so they are doing it in her memory. I am doing it because I had a friend's mum who I always called "mum" who had St John's Hospice at Home care.

"Although it's been a few years since, it makes me want to help St John's keep them doing their amazing work - many people will need them one day.

"We would love to raise awareness of St John's Hospice and we feel they have lost out on so much funding during covid, that now more than ever it's vital to help support them.

"Liz and I had also signed up for last year's Kendal 2 Barrow for St John's so, our registration will roll onto this year's when it opens, and we are hoping to build a larger team for the event."

Maddy Bass, director of nursing and quality, said: "I like to run but this is something else!

"We are so pleased that St John's Hospice at Home care still remains in the memories of those they have supported and that the team were able to make a positive difference to the ones they loved.

"Our Hospice at Home team have cared for thousands of people in their own homes and during the past year have been incredibly busy as they have continued to care despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"This was especially important in a time when others couldn't visit patient homes. The team are thrilled that these women are putting their all into this fundraising experience.

"A big thank you to Liz, Amy and Lynne for taking on the Lake District Ultra Challenge so that our nurses can continue to care."