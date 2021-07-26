Boy, 12, has nose broken and glasses stolen by gang of yobs in Morecambe park
A 12-year-old boy was headbutted and attacked by around 10 youths in Morecambe's Regent Park.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:36 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:23 pm
The schoolboy was in the park off Regent Road at around 8.15pm on Friday July 16 when he was approached and assaulted.
He was headbutted, leaving him with a broken nose which needed hospital treatment, and also had his glasses stolen.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting log 1516 of July 16.