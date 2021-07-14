Bolton-le-Sands pensioners aged 66 and 80 in court on heroin charges

The men are due for trial at Preston Crown Court on August 12.

David Cropper, of Church Brow Close, Bolton-le-Sands, is charged with having the class A drug with intent to supply it on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool .

He is also charged with possessing offensive weapons.

He is further accused with possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Another pensioner, Michael Daley, 66, of the same address, faces identical charges.

Both made their first appearances before Blackpool magistrates, who sent them for trial at Preston Crown Court, where they will appear on August 12.