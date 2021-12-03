Body Shop brings festive spirit with support for Morecambe charity's Christmas appeal

Major Carole Richards receiving the gifts on behalf of Morecambe Salvation Army.

Morecambe Salvation Army worked with a local Body Shop consultant to host a party and provide gifts specifically for older girls as part of their toy appeal.

The evening was supported by those attending in person as well as those ordering and contributing online.

The proceeds plus the generous donation of the consultant’s personal commission funded gifts for local young people.

