Body Shop brings festive spirit with support for Morecambe charity's Christmas appeal
Morecambe Salvation Army has thanked the Body Shop after they donated gifts for local young people.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:30 pm
Morecambe Salvation Army worked with a local Body Shop consultant to host a party and provide gifts specifically for older girls as part of their toy appeal.
The evening was supported by those attending in person as well as those ordering and contributing online.
The proceeds plus the generous donation of the consultant’s personal commission funded gifts for local young people.
The spirit of Christmas was seen in the generosity of many from those donating, assembling boxes and providing refreshments for the party.