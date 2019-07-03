Bentham TV star Billy Walden to be guest of honour at national festival

Bentham teenager Billy Walden has been picked as a guest of honour at a prestigious waterways festival next summer.

Billy, 18, recently became a TV star after appearing on Channel 4’s George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces when he refurbished an old canal boat into a luxury floating holiday home for himself, mum Jayne and little sister Matilda.

On the show, architect and TV presenter George said: “In all my years I don’t think I’ve ever been so impressed by such a talented and humble craftsman.”

Jayne later published a book – MatildaJayne, Our Great Canal Boat Journey – about the whole experience.

Billy also previously featured in the Guardian for transforming an old horsebox into a unique motor home when he was just 15.

Billy announced this week that he has now been invited as a special guest alongside Michael “Eddie the Eagle” Edwards at the Saul Boat Fesival 2020, which is being held between July 17 and 19 2020 and helps to raise funds towards the restoration of the link between the River Thames and River Severn. For more information about the festival, go to saulboatfestival.org