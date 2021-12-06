Bentham cat rescue charity looking for a new home

Bentham Pet Rescue charity is looking for a new home.

Bentham Pet Rescue predominantly home cats. In previous years the charity’s two main volunteers have used their own land to home the animals. But after 20 years – and thousands of cats being rehomed – they are both stepping down to a well-earned retirement.

If you own, or know of, a potential site that would be suitable, please get in contact with Bentham Pet Rescue. It may be land the charity can rent or buy on which they put their own buildings or an outhouse or barn that Bentham Pet Rescue can retro fit. If you know of somewhere suitable, please do get in touch.

Chairman of Bentham Pet Rescue Philip Ware said: “We have been looking for quite a long time already, but so far nothing suitable has arisen. Ideally, we are looking for something within a 10-mile radius of Ingleton.”

The charity is also looking for cat fosterers for those felines who may take longer to find their forever home.