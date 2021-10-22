BBC award nomination for organic farm near Lancaster

The Growing with Grace team.

One of three finalists in the Best Food Producer category, the environmentally conscious business has seen a period of growth over the last few years, with their role in feeding the

local community amplified - especially during the height of the pandemic and series of lockdowns, which saw many of vulnerable residents shielding.

On August 11, Growing with Grace welcomed the judging panel of Sheila Dillon and Angela Hartnett to tour the site, including an exploration of the two acres of greenhouses, farm shop and delivery fulfilment facilities, as well as being given the opportunity to sample the produce grown on site and baked at the on site bakery.

Some of the Growing with Grace produce.

Whilst the team of judges remain, as of yet, tight-lipped about their choice of winner, the enthusiasm shown during their visit only bolsters the hopes of the award finding its home in our region.

Ellie Parker, one of Growing with Grace’s committed team of employees and volunteers, said: “We are delighted to be selected finalists of the Best Food Producer category and believe it to be a reflection of all our hard work and dedication.

"Our values as a business - to produce the highest quality organic produce as well as caring for the soil, our health and each other - are at the heart of everything we do and our nomination is a reflection of these values.”

With the final decision being made on November 24, it won’t be long until Growing With Grace discover whether that have manage to overcome competition from the other two

finalists in the category - Bolton’s H.M.Pasties and Deal, Kent’s The Black Pig.

The results will be posted on the BBC website’s Food and Farming Awards page.