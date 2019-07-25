Bay walk one of the best ever for Bay Hospitals charity

Bay Hospitals Charity has thanked supporters for one of the best-ever Cross Bay Walks.

An impressive 240 walkers took part in the famous eight-mile trek over the sands to raise funds to enhance care for patients in Barrow and across Morecambe Bay.

Cross bay walkers en route across the bay.

The new Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson, was thanked for leading the charity walkers safely across the sands along with the other helpers. David and Naomi Fisher. First-aiders for the walk were also thanked for volunteering on the day.

Judith Read, Charity Manager for Bay Hospitals Charity, said: “It has been one of the best Cross Bay Walks ever.

“We can’t thank all of our 240 walkers enough for joining us and making it such a great day. We all experienced something really special and together have made some amazing memories.

“The money we raise from this annual event helps us to make a difference to the patients coming into our hospitals and the community we live in. This support helps us to bring about changes and improvements and for that we are very thankful.” Setting off from Arnside Promenade and arriving at Kent’s Bank, the walkers enjoyed sunny weather and stunning 360-degree views of Morecambe Bay.

Judith added: “I would like to thank our guide, Michael Wilson and wish him every success in his new role as Queen’s Guide to the Sands.

“We were all in very capable hands on the day of the walk. Michael has recently taken over from Cedric Robinson, MBE, who has led our walks for many years. On behalf of everyone at Bay Hospitals Charity, we wish to thank Cedric for all the support he has given our charity.”