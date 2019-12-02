Baby Names 2019: here are the top 10 most controversial baby names for girls

Controversial baby names.

These are the most controversial girl names of 2019.

Some of these are outrageous! Did your name make the list?

Still a popular choice, Chloe topped the list of most controversial baby names.

1. Chloe

Lola has grown in popularity as a name choice in recent years, but clearly some people dislike it.

2. Lola

There are plenty of famous Stellas - McCartney, Creasy...Artois? Perhaps that's why some people are turning away from it.

3. Stella

Winter is certainly an "out-there" choice, but might be a bit too alternative for some.

4. Winter

