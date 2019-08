A book design and publishing assistant at Carnegie Publishing in Lancaster has won an award from a printing charity.

Srishti Kadu was presented with her Print Futures Award at a reception at the House of Lords in London.

The award grant of up to £1,500 is to support workplace skills and routes into employment.

Srishti started as an intern while studying English and creative writing at Lancaster University.

She will undertake a project management course with the Chartered Management Institute.